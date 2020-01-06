Passaris reveals how much she ‘invested’ in millions of shillings to be elected

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris on Sunday claimed that she “invested” Sh 50 million to be elected.

Passaris, who is in India for treatment, made the revelation after being subjected to heavy criticism on social media for traveling abroad to seek medical attention.

Watch the full clip. pic.twitter.com/JHIkSePTgl — Hon. Esther M Passaris (@EstherPassaris) January 3, 2020

A certain George Gathecha was among Kenyans who bashed Passaris for seeking treatment abroad and posting photos of the same on social media.

“You should stop posting this because, how do you think people from slums feel yet they can’t afford Kenyatta National Hospital KNH?,” Gathecha tweeted.

To this Passaris responded:

“#ManUp I invested 50 million to be elected a leader. I served way before being elected.”

Passaris also said that as a member of the Health Committee they are shaping President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big Four Agenda.

But while responding to Passaris, rapper King Kaka faulted her for posting about the money she used during the campaign. Instead, he told her to make KNH a reliable health services provider.

“Esther Passaris shame shame Shame. The talk should be on how we have made our health reliable to the point you are getting your surgery at KNH. Wewe Uko Hapo unatuambia juu ya 50million. Stop being selfish for once, just for once and serve the people who put you there. Shame, “King Kaka posted.