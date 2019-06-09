Passaris finally respond to Sonko’s allegations

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris has finally spoken after the Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko made allegations about her on Wednesday during a live TV interview.

During the interview on JKL show on citizen TV, Sonko claimed that Passaris has been demanded money from him since her election to office in 2017.

The whole beef started during the Madaraka Day celebration when Sonko told Passaris to stop going round saying that he does not answer her phone calls.

PASSARIS’ RESPONSE

During the JKL show the county boss mentioned several instances he claims Passaris has been asking for money from him.

Sonko also alleged that Passaris has been demanding double per diem from the county government.

This is a claim Passaris has now responded on her Twitter handle

“Let him take his evidence to @EACCKenya I invite them to investigate if indeed I was paid twice for CSW 2018. It’s very shameful for one to knowingly lie, deceive the public with online theatrics and in the same breath refuse to engage all investigative arms of government,” she wrote.

Passaris who ha been away Canada for the last few days is expected back in the country on Sunday.