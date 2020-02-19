Passaris: I believe in ‘God the Mother’

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris now says that ‘God is a woman’.

Ms Passaris joined in a conversation on social media about faith where she declared that as a Christian she believes in the Holy Trinity that is God the Mother, the Son and the Holy Spirit.

According to the Christian doctrine the Holy Trinity is made up of God the father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.

“I believe in The Holy Trinity. God the Mother, the Son and the Holy Spirit,” Ms Passaris said.

I believe in The Holy Trinity. God the Mother, the Son and the Holy Spirit. https://t.co/4JAvSP8Yfx — Hon. Esther M Passaris (@EstherPassaris) February 18, 2020

Religion and spirituality she says goes beyond words read, traditional practises and daily prayers recited.

Rather it is a journey where a person goes through every day of their life to find meaning.

“Spirituality goes beyond words read, traditions practiced, prayers recited. It’s a daily journey where I trust I will find meaning in a meaningless world as I search for understanding of who God is. Inshallah it shall be as God wills it to be. The God I worship knew me before I was born. She knows my strengths & weaknesses as she created me,” explained Passaris.

“Let’s not get our knickers in a twist. We don’t need to complicate God. You say Father. I say Mother. You say He. I say She. We are equal before the Lord, are we not? It’s all grammar. God isn’t complicated so don’t play God and don’t judge me,” she added.

A section of Kenyans on Twitter had a problem with her interpretation of the Holy Trinity.

God the mother sounds funny. I’m no Christian but Bible says God the Father. Can’t be a Christian and still contradict the bible, pick a side — Ezz (Papichulo) (@ZeroFucksEzz) February 18, 2020

look at men here, displaying their fragile masculinity. God isn’t limited to one gender attribute. — Sir Ryan (@ryankibet) February 18, 2020

Anything is possible in Kenya and especially with Kenyan politicians!! Then take the bill to parliament to change GODs Gender 😲😲 then mnauliza Nzige zinatoka wapi😭 — Dr. Jimmy daddy (@jimkingdaddy) February 19, 2020

Feminism will choke you people. Si you make it the daughter basi instead of son — Slimshady (@tuwei_ignecious) February 18, 2020