Orengo gets his handshake moment with Uhuru, thanks to Baba – VIDEO

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga on Saturday stopped President Uhuru Kenyatta on his tracks and nudged him to shake hands with Siaya Senator James Orengo.

Odinga, who was among the VIP guests seated on the front row during the Madaraka Day celebrations at Narok Stadium, tapped the president as he walked past to his seat and asked him to greet Orengo.

Orengo was seated in the second row behind majority leaders Aden Duale and Kipchumba Murkomen.

HANDSHAKE

President Kenyatta cheerfully obliged to Odinga’s request and went back few steps to greet Orengo and Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang by extension.

The handshake triggered light laughter among the leaders who were looking on, including Amani National Congress (ANC) Musalia Mudavadi who was seated next to Odinga.

After the handshake, President Kenyatta proceeded to his seat uninterrupted.