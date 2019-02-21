One woman is enough, Obama now tells Team Mafisi

Former US President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle and daughters Sasha (left) and Malia (right) wave to supporters on election night November 6, 2012 in Chicago, Illinois. AFP PHOTO

Former US President Barack Obama told young men that having more than one woman does not prove one’s masculinity.

While speaking at My Brother’s Keeper Town Hall in a men’s forum, Obama said the only woman he has had is Michelle and he is very happy with that.

“If you are very confident about your sexuality, you don’t have to have to have eight women around you twerking,” he said amid crown cheers.

“I’ve got one woman, who I am very happy with. And she’s a strong woman,” he added.

The former US president with Kenyan roots blamed pop culture for magnifying toxic messages about modern masculinity.

Obama was joined at the event by NBA’s Golden State Warriors basketball star Steph Curry to mark the fifth anniversary of My Brother’s Keeper, an initiative to support males from minority backgrounds.

During the session Obama described how being a man is all about being reliable, hardworking and supportive.

“Being a man is first and foremost being a good human and that means being responsible, being reliable, working hard, being kind, being respectful, being compassionate,” he said.

He dismissed the hip hop culture that thrives in men dominating over each other while competing about how much they are worth saying it shows lack of confidence.