One sausage, two beers now on high demand in Kenyan restaurants – VIDEO

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe says that he is aware of the cheekiness being exhibited by Kenyans to indulge themselves in drinking alcohol in the just reopened entertainment joints.

The ministry, he says, has received information of the abuse by people in eateries and are not adhering to the rules and measures that individuals are supposed to observe so as to be able to enjoy services in such places.

POPULAR ORDER

Opening of the eateries was supposed to help secure some form of livelihood to some people.

“We have said in the past that we will escalate or deescalate measures in accordance with the behaviours that we observe. I just said earlier that this intervention was supposed to secure some form of livelihood for some people even as we observe the measures that we have taken,” Mr Kagwe said.

According to Kagwe there are members of the public who have going to bars and eateries ordering one sausage with two beers. The person then leaves and goes to another restaurant and does the same.

GUIDELINES

“And it is true that it has been abused, it’s a fact that people have been going to pubs, or to eateries, they order one sausage with two beers, anakula hiyo sausage moja na beer mbili,” Mr Kagwe stated.

“Anatoka hapo anaingia hoteli ingine, huko anakula beer mbili ingine na sausage moja anaingia ingine anauliza chungwa ati sasa ni desert na beer zengine mbili. Now, my friends, what are you doing? Sasa hiyo ni kitu gani unafanya jameni?” he posed.

Restaurants were allowed to reopen only after complying with the reopening guidelines and getting approval by the government.