Ombeta: Unmask, sack, charge four officers who were filmed clobbering MCA





Lawyer Cliff Ombeta has written to Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi and the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to reveal the identities of the four police officers who were captured on camera clobbering Nairobi MCA Patricia Mutheu within the county assembly’s precincts.

The renowned lawyer also wants the officers, including Kenya Police Service director of operations James Mwaniki, to be fired from National Police Service ranks before they are charged with causing grievous harm to the civic leader.

GRIEVOUS HARM

“They must be removed from the NPS immediately, arrested and charged with assault that has caused grievous harm to our client without any provocation at all,” Ombeta has said.

“If at all she was on the wrong, which is hereby denied, doesn’t the NPS have female police officers who would have arrested or taken any other legal step? Isn’t this failure on your part and non-observation of police standing orders?” he posed

Ombeta said Mutheu was admitted at the Nairobi Hospital after the Tuesday afternoon incident.

VICIOUS OFFICERS

“She was not involved in any criminal activity and was lawfully within her rights to be where she was,” Ombeta stated.

“From the images, she was alone when she was attacked by four police officers in such a vicious manner. She was not armed, did not resist arrest, she did not attack the officers and she did not provoke them in any manner”

Ombeta wants Mutyambai to own up and admit that he has failed to control the NPS and invite the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) to investigate the brutality meted on Mutheu.

IPOA has already commenced investigations into the matter.