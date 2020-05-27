Omanga: I did not receive text message inviting me to State House meeting

Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga insists she did not receive a text message officially inviting him to a Jubilee Party Parliamentary Group (PG) meeting hosted by President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House earlier this month.

Ms Omanga spoke on Wednesday while appearing before the party’s disciplinary committee.

“Right now on my phone, I have 7000 messages. I have gone through them all and cannot find the message (inviting me to the PG meeting),” she explained.

“I did not have an avenue to send an apology because I did not get the message. We have had two PG meetings in the past and I attended them all. When I realised I did not receive the message, I informed the Chief Whip,” she said.

Omanga is among five senators who face possible expulsion from the party in the event the disciplinary committee finds them guilty of snubbing the meeting.

Secretary General Raphael Tuju has insisted the party will take action against the Senators who are perceived to be loyal to Deputy President William Ruto, even referring to them at times as ‘rebels’.

“They received messages and did not even bother to send apologies for not attending the meeting,” said Tuju.

Others are Falhada Dekov Iman, Naomi Jillo Waqo, Victor Prengei and Mary Seneta.