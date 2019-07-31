Ojienda, Havi evoke KOT’s wrath for representing Waititu

Kenyans on social media have expressed their anger with lawyers Tom Ojienda and Nelson Havi for representing Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu in a Sh 588 million graft case.

The lawyers are representing Waititu, his wife Susan Wangari plus eight others who have been charged before the Anti-Corruption Court at Milimani Law Courts, Nairobi.

While every citizen is entitled to fair representation in court, social media users have passed harsh judgement on the two renowned lawyers for representing the graft suspects.

GULLIBLE KENYANS

Havi stirred up the debate when he branded his critics pretentious for calling for Waititu’s resignation, yet other senior government officials who have been convicted are still in office.

“Kenyans are gullible in their castigation of some of us who uphold the rule of law. They have forgotten that Fred Matiang’i, Gordon Kihalangwa and Joseph Boinnet were found to have violated Article 10 and Chapter 6, convicted and fined. The three are still in public office!” tweeted Havi.

His tweet sparked a flurry of comments by other Twitter users. Here are some of their reactions:

Two wrongs don’t make a right @NelsonHavi. Remember wrong is wrong even if everyone is doing it and right is right even if no one is doing. https://t.co/pL7fu91G4n — Kiigen K. Koech (@KiigenKoech) July 31, 2019

A crime is a crime.. and our constitution is very clear on crimes. We cannot be choosing when and how to follow or not to follow the laws depending on who is at the dock. — Antony Tito Sammy (@tito_antony) July 31, 2019

Every lawyer wants his client acquitted. That’s rule of law. Decisions by Mumbi Ngugi n Mugambi portrayed rule of law total judicial independence. There’s nothing like courts coup or misinterpretation. If you can’t convince the judge beyond reasonable doubt you’ve lost fairly. — Kip (@Kip_justice1) July 31, 2019