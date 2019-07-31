Join our WhatsApp Channel
Ojienda, Havi evoke KOT’s wrath for representing Waititu

By Amina Wako July 31st, 2019 2 min read

Kenyans on social media have expressed their anger with lawyers Tom Ojienda and Nelson Havi for representing Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu in a Sh 588 million graft case.

The lawyers are representing Waititu, his wife Susan Wangari plus eight others who have been charged before the Anti-Corruption Court at Milimani Law Courts, Nairobi.

While every citizen is entitled to fair representation in court, social media users have passed harsh judgement on the two renowned lawyers for representing the graft suspects.

GULLIBLE KENYANS

Havi stirred up the debate when he branded his critics pretentious for calling for Waititu’s resignation, yet other senior government officials who have been convicted are still in office.

“Kenyans are gullible in their castigation of some of us who uphold the rule of law. They have forgotten that Fred Matiang’i, Gordon Kihalangwa and Joseph Boinnet were found to have violated Article 10 and Chapter 6, convicted and fined. The three are still in public office!” tweeted Havi.

His tweet sparked a flurry of comments by other Twitter users. Here are some of their reactions:

