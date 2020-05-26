ODM ‘rebel’ Ole Kina back in Raila’s good books

Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina has agreed to withdraw a case against the ODM party over the Senate Public Accounts Committee chairmanship, ODM leader Raila Odinga has said.

Ole Kina had filed a case against the ODM party after he was removed from the chairmanship of the County Public Accounts and Investments Committee (CPAIC).

Further, the ODM leader said the Senator has apologized to the party hence the party’s decision to reverse de-whipping him.

Elders from Maa communities accompanied Ole Kina to the home of ODM leader in Karen on Tuesday morning where a meeting was held.

“Senator @ledamalekina has this morning agreed to withdraw the case he filed against @theODM party over the senate public accounts committee chairmanship, surrendered the seat and apologized.In return, I have instructed the party to reverse the decision to de-whip the Senator,” Raila tweeted.

Ole Kina was de-whipped from the committee after he contested and won the election against his party’s preferred candidate Kisii Senator Sam Ongeri.

Ole Kina moved to court where Justice Weldon Korir temporarily stopped his removal.

He had already chaired the CPAIC’s first meeting when Senate minority leader James Orengo (ODM) gave a notice indicating the party’s wish to de-whip him from the CPAIC and the Senate Business Committee (SBC).