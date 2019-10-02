ODM ambushed me, Jumwa now claims

Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa has claimed that the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) ‘ambushed’ an impromptu meeting between herself and Raila Odinga on Tuesday and then used a photo taken during the occasion to insinuate that she was keen to ‘rejoin’ the opposition party.

This after photos of Jumwa were shared on Tuesday showing her hanging out with Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto at different events, leading to confusion as to which side of the political divide she is affiliated to.

Shortly, ODM rushed to announce that Jumwa had rejoined the party. The announcement was posted on the party’s official Twitter handle as well as Communications Director Philip Etale’s Twitter handle.

Etale further said that Jumwa attended the party’s Parliamentary Group meeting at County Hall chaired by Odinga and vowed to vigorously campaign for Bernard Okoth in the Kibra by-election.

But in her response on Wednesday, Jumwa dismissed these claims.

AMBUSH

“I was ambushed (by ODM). But this (with DP Ruto) is where my heart is. I have always been clear on where I (politically) stand,” Jumwa said in a press release by the Deputy President media team.

For good measure, Jumwa has emphasized she will support Jubilee candidate McDonald Mariga during the Kibra by-elections on November 7.

The fiery lawmaker was elected to parliament on an ODM ticket in 2017 but she has since rebelled against the party and openly declared her full support for Deputy President William Ruto’s political ambitions.

Her actions have earned her heavy political sanctions from ODM, including being slapped with an expulsion.