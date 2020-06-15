Obama’s brother endorses DP Ruto’s presidential bid

Deputy President William Ruto’s quest to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022 has received public support from Malik Obama, who is former US President Barack Obama’s half brother.

In his declaration, the outspoken Obama also showered Ruto with praises hinting that the DP is the best placed prospective candidate to succeed President Kenyatta.

HUSTLER NATION

“William Ruto is a tough, resilient, brilliant, and most of all kind at heart. He has stood with many who have betrayed him. I stand with the Hustler nation,” Malik tweeted.

“He (Ruto) is also generous. God gave him and he is giving back. With humility and grace,” he added.

This endorsement comes at a time the DP appears to be walking on a shaky political ground as far as his quest to become the country’s next Head of State is concerned.

TRUMP SUPPORTER

In the recent past, the DP has appeared to fall out with President Kenyatta, leading to the removal of all his key allies from leadership positions in the Senate and in the National Assembly.

Malik Obama gained fame in 2008 when he was the spokesman for the extended Obama family in Kenya at a time his brother was contesting for the US presidency.

He unsuccessfully contested for the Siaya gubernatorial seat in 2013, and later fell out with his brother Barack, going as far as supporting Donald Trump in the last US presidential election instead of his brother’s choice of Hillary Clinton.