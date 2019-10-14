Join our WhatsApp Channel
Obama salutes Kipchoge and Kosgei for their staggering achievements

By Amina Wako October 14th, 2019 1 min read

Former United States President Barack Obama has hailed Kenyan marathoners Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei for their incredible performance at the weekend.

Obama has described the two athletes’ achievements as “remarkable examples of humanity’s ability to endure.”

On Saturday, Kipchoge became the first man to run a marathon under two hours in Vienna, Austria during the INEOS 1:59 Challenge.

Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge celebrates after crossing the finish line in a time of 1:59:40 during the INEOS 1:59 Challenge on October 12 2019 in Vienna, Austria. AFP PHOTO

Kipchoge also holds the men’s marathon world record with a time of 2:01:39, a mark he set at the Berlin Marathon on September 16, 2018.

And as the world was still celebrating Kipchoge’s near-impossible feat, Kosgei broke a 16-year-old record in the Chicago Marathon with a time of 2:14:04.

Kenya’s Brigid Kosgei displays her world record finishing time of 2 hours, 14 minutes and 4 seconds at the 2019 Bank of America Chicago Marathon on October 13 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. AFP PHOTO

The 26-year-old’s time significantly lowered Briton Paula Radcliffe’s long-standing record of 2:15:25  set on April 13, 2003 in London.

Remarkably, just six months ago the two Kenyan athletes emerged winners of their respective categories at the 2019 London Marathon.

Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is flanked by men’s race winner Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge (left) and women’s race winner, Kenya’s Brigid Kosgei at the medal ceremony at the 2019 London Marathon in central London on April 28, 2019. AFP PHOTO

