Nyashinski’s wife Zia opens up about struggle with baby fat

Rapper Nyashinski’s wife Zipporah ‘Zia’ Jepkemei Bett has opened up about her journey to lose weight after the birth of their first child last year.

The celebrity couple welcomed their child in March last year.

In a post on Instagram, Zia shared a before and after photo of her body showing her transformation since her delivery.

In her poster, the mother of one revealed how she hated the way she looked after giving birth and adding significant baby weight.

“I’ve really debated posting this transformation, only cause I can’t believe that’s how I’d been walking these streets and no one told me 😅 But honestly, after bringing life into this world, anything beyond taking care of a newborn is a favour 🤷🏾‍♀️ Though for me, I vividly remember looking in the mirror and just hating how I looked and felt. I didn’t wanna feel like that anymore. I knew I could look better, I knew I could feel better,” she posted.

She advised all those going through weight problems to break the mental cage and start their journey in losing the weight.

“If that’s you regardless of whether you’ve had a baby or not, the biggest lesson I’ve learnt in my health & fitness journey so far, is to break that mental cage. Take it a day at a time. I’ve tried keto/healthy eating/working out so many times & it does get overwhelming to imagine your life without all those delicious things, or just magically going to the gym every day, but just put your mind to that ONE day. “Today, I’m eating healthy” & that’s all you focus on that day. Tomorrow will figure itself out. Then do the same thing the next day & the next day. When the day gets hard, break it down to hours. “This hour I’m eating healthy” etc until you acquire that discipline.

“I feel strongly to share my journey cause I know weightloss/staying healthy is a battle we all struggle with. I’ll strive to be as real as possible, in the hopes that I’ll inspire even if it’s one person. Let me know what you’d like to know more about & I’ll do my best to share my experience with you. Happy Monday! Let’s get it! 💪🏽.”