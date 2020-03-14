Nyashinski, Zippy welcome bouncing baby three months after nuptials

Kenyan R&B and Hip-Hop artiste Nyashinski, real name Nyamari Ongegu and his wife Zippy Jepkemei Bett have welcomed their newborn baby.

Nyashinki took to his social media page on Friday to thank God for the precious gift even though he did not reveal mucha bout the new arrival, much to the chagrin of his adoring fans.

“Thank you, God, for the most precious gift,” posted the Kenyan music star accompanied by emojis of a loudly crying face, a Red heart, Babyface and smiling face with 3 hearts.

Sources close to the Mungu Pekee hitmaker revealed that the rapper wanted to keep his private life away from the media and that included the news of the new addition to their young family.

“I can’t confirm the name, sex, hospital or any other key details. It’s their wish to maintain their privacy at this time. They have got a baby and both mother and child are doing well,” said our source.

The announcement attracted a lot of congratulatory messages from a section of his followers on Instagram, including celebrities like Pascal Tokodi, Avril, Savara of Sauti Sol and Big Pin among others.

Nyash and Zippy had their exclusive Koito– the traditional Nandi nuptials- in November 2019 which was graced by their close friends and family members.