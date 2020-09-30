NTSA impounds Umoinner matatu that filmed being driven recklessly – VIDEO

A screen grab of the viral video that captured a matatu belonging to Umoinner sacco being driven recklessly. PHOTO | COURTESY

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) on Tuesday impounded a matatu belonging to Umoinner Sacco after it was captured on video being driven recklessly.

The matatu, which plies the Nairobi CBD-Umoja-Innercore route, was filmed as the driver was dangerously overtaking a minibus on the blind side, narrowly missing an oncoming boda boda rider.

In a statement, the authority said that the vehicle has been impounded by the police and a prohibition order issued on it and is set to be subjected to a compliance inspection.

“The driving license and PSV license of the driver have been suspended for a period of six months. He will be required to undergo driver re-test for the authority to ascertain his competencies before the licenses are reinstated,” NTSA’s statement reads in part.

@ntsa_kenya this is the driver for UMMOINNER CLASS LIMITED yesterday, VEHICLE REG: KCW 047A, NTSA please we looking forward to see how you will help Kenyans before we lost innocent souls because of recklessly drivers as this. pic.twitter.com/pAGG3pUGNd — Bodaboda Association of Kenya (@BodabodaOf) September 29, 2020

NTSA also said that they will conduct a mandatory road safety awareness and customer care training for all crew members and sacco officials in the coming week.

The latest reckless driving incident comes a day after NTSA issued an alert of another incident in which a driver was caught on camera performing dangerous stunts behind the wheels.

In the viral clip, the unidentified driver is seen hanging from the driver’s door while facing backwards and performing playful motions with his legs with the vehicle moving.

The authority termed the incident as a reckless and unacceptable act.