No more rain: Expect sunny weather this festive season, weatherman says

After weeks of heavy rainfall, there is some goods news from the weatherman as Kenyans get into the festive season mood.

According to the Kenya Meteorological Department, there will be no more rains this festive season, instead expect sunny weather across the country.

According to the weather man rainfall intensity is likely to reduce for the next seven days in several parts of the country.

However, moderate occasional rainfall is expected to continue over the southern half of the country. The Northern part of the country is expected to remain generally dry during the forecast period.

“The forecast for the next seven-day period indicates that rainfall intensity is likely to reduce over several parts of the country,” the Kenya Meteorological Department has said.

FORECAST FOR THE NEXT SEVEN DAYS FROM 17TH TO 23RD DECEMBER, 2019. The forecast for the next seven-day period indicates that rainfall intensity is likely to reduce over several parts of the country. pic.twitter.com/aIvAwUw2XT — Kenya Met Department (@MeteoKenya) December 16, 2019

Rainfall to up to 40mm has been experienced across the country since the month of October – which is usually the short rain season – to the month of December.

This has resulted to floods and destruction of property, caused by overflowing of river banks.

More than 132 people have died from floods and landslides caused by the heavy rain.