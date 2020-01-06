No, I’m not Betty Kyallo’s ‘Somali guy’

A man who has been linked to the unfolding drama involving divorced TV couple Betty Kyalo and Dennis Okari has come out to distance himself from the saga.

Alinur Mohammed, whose has been reported on social media to be the ‘Somali guy’ who is currently dating Betty, has set the record straight after he become a trending topic for the past three days.

In a tweet, Mohammed has termed the information as misleading handiwork of individuals with malicious interests.

“There has been speculations about my personal life in the past few days. Kenyans are linking me to the Somali Guy who was mentioned by NTV news anchor Ken Mijungu in his story that touched on Betty Kyallo and Dennis Okari. All these speculations are misleading,” he tweeted.

The aspiring politician also stated that he is a committed family man.

“It’s important that Kenyans know the Truth. I have a Family that I love so much. I am therefore asking those purporting that I am the mysterious Somali Guy to have some respect for my family, Betty Kyallo’s family, Dennis Okari and myself. Please I am not the Somali Guy,” he further tweeted.

Mohammed’s reactions come in the wake of circulation of his pictures on social media over claims that he is the ‘Somali guy’ who is dating the TV presentor.

The conversation on the ‘Somali guy’ came up in a post Mijungu posted accusing Kyallo of portraying her ex-husband Okari as an irresponsible father.

Mijungu was responding to Kyallo post in which she detailed her daughter’s long ailment earlier last year.

Betty finished the post by thanking everyone in her life, including her boyfriend whom she said made major decision for her baby when she was at work.

In all her posts, however, she did not mention Okari.

This is what prompted Mijungu to jump in and get himself entangled in the latest episode of the divorced couple’s long-running feud.