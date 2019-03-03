No ceasefire in latest hostilities between Ruto and Raila

Deputy President WIlliam Ruto chats with ODM leader Raila Odinga during the burial ceremony of the late Henry Obwocha in Nyamira County. FILE PHOTO

It may have been a Sunday, but that didn’t stop Deputy President William Ruto, ODM leader Raila Odinga and their foot soldiers from escalating their week-long verbal tirade.

The DP yet again fired stinging remarks at Mr Odinga while insisting the opposition leader is not keen on development.

The genesis of their latest tiff surrounds a vehicle recently donated by the DP to Kisumu Catholic Archbishop Philip Anyolo.

“The car gift was bought by Christian leaders including UK and myself at the request of the chair of Catholic MPs,” Ruto said on Sunday via tweet.

The DP also claimed that his act of empowering the church has clearly offended his political detractors.

SOURCE OF MONEY

This after Odinga questioned the source of money used to purchase the said vehicle, which he claims the church rejected.

“The Pope insisted the vehicle be returned. We should stand for the truth. Regrettably, the church entertains such gifts which are offered at the expense of development projects like roads and dams,” said Odinga.

The former Prime Minister spoke during the funeral of former chief Daudi Owino Olak in Lifunga Kobiero village, Ugenya Sub-County.

ODM’s Communications Director Phillip Etale and State blogger Dennis Itumbi soon joined in.

By the way, as President @UKenyatta, DP @WilliamsRuto & Catholic MPs gave a Car gift that day to Archbishop Anyolo, what did the AU infrastructure head @RailaOdinga give? A magic tool kit? Apparently to fight evil spirits, not the Bible….well… pic.twitter.com/4KuIevZtNE — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) March 3, 2019