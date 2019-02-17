Nine lives lost in grisly accident along Nakuru-Eldoret highway

The wreckage of the passenger bus that was involved in a head-on crash at Kamaru on the Nakuru-Eldoret highway on February 17, 2019. PHOTO | JOSEPH OPENDA

The death toll in the crash involving a passenger bus and a truck on the Nakuru-Eldoret highway has risen to nine after two people succumbed to injuries at Eldama Ravine Sub-County Hospital.

The hospital’s medical superintendent Anyise Serem said she received 74 patients from the accident.

Ms Serem said five victims have been referred to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret for specialized treatment.

Nakuru County Police Commander Stephen Matu said the crash occurred at Kamara at about 2am and involved a Greenline Safaris Bus and a truck.

VICTIMS

The Nairobi-bound bus was travelling from Bungoma and had capacity for 65 passengers.

Mr Matu said the drivers of the two vehicles are among those killed.

Those injured have been taken to Eldama Ravine and Molo Sub-County hospitals.

Mr Matu said the bus was overtaking when it collided head-on with an oncoming truck.