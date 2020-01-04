Nightmare for city dwellers as Nairobi Fly makes comeback

The dreaded Nairobi Fly menace is back. So, if you are experiencing any severe burning and itchy sensation on your arms, and neck then you have probably been in contact with the paederus beetle, commonly known as the Nairobi Fly.

In Nairobi, they appear to have increased in numbers and are causing havoc to the residents. The insects are usually predominant after heavy rainy seasons which provide conducive conditions for the insect to thrive.

Acting Health Nairobi County secretary Veska Kangogo, however, says only few medical cases have been reported at public health facilities. These includes Kibera GSU and Ngong road Health Clinic.

“The numbers are not many but we are keeping watch of the situation,” said Ms Kangogo.

The Nairobi Fly is red and black in colour and about 6–10 mm long. Inflammation on the skin occurs when the Nairobi fly has been crushed onto the skin releasing the pederin toxin.

INVASION

City residents have been camping on social media complaining about the sudden invasion of the animal.

“I’m nursing an itchy neck caused by a narrow bee fly( Nairobi fly). Have they invaded your territories? The discomfort and pain is on another level!” said Shiphillah Wanjiru.



“Nairobi fly I keep coming across this insect lately. Today I have encountered it twice. Is it a seasonal thing and has anyone else experienced an increase of the insects,” said Althea Sifa.

“Now this “little guy” is called Narrow bee fly…..(Well we all thought its Nairobi fly)

“One sting and it leaves you with a burn. Right now they are in their thousands maybe millions. Roaming freely a ready to “Burn” someone,” wrote Jeremie Muli.

“Guess who accidentally squashed a Nairobi Fly against his neck while he was asleep! It really, really hurts.” Commented callumrowlins.

“I think there’s an outbreak of Nairobi fly. They are so many!” stated Sam Chege.

“A Nairobi fly did its ting on my forehead,” said Keshi wa Thiongo.

“Nairobi fly causing havoc again,” said S-wise.

“I guess a Nairobi fly walked all over my right eye, so I’m out here with not only a swollen, but also lazy eye. It’s a whole vibe. Someone get me a wig,” said Broken Mind.