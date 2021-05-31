WATCH: Rudeboy throws cash in swimming pool to celebrate Chelsea win





How do you celebrate when your favourite football team wins a football match?

Well, Nigerian singer Paul Okoye popularly known as Rudeboy went gaga at the weekend, moments after English Premier League side Chelsea beat Manchester City by a single goal to win the 2020/2021 UEFA Champions League.

German midfielder Kai Havertz settled this contest with a first-half goal in a game considered the most important in European football.

The musician, who made his name for the popular hits he sang alongside his twin brother Peter including Bank Alert, Chop my money and Beautiful Onyinye, was seen throwing bundles of cash in a swimming pool, supposedly because he was so excited by Chelsea’s win.

And for good measure, he ensured the video is posted on his social media pages, perhaps so as to allow his close to 1.8 million followers on the social media platform to join in on the party.

The 14-second video begins with the 39-year old musician who is donning a Chelsea replica jersey throwing what appears to be pieces of money into the swimming pool as he shouts,; ‘we are champions’.

Nairobi News could not establish the exact legal tender or amount of money he threw into the pool.

That notwithstanding, Paul’s actions cause a group of people to jump into the pool so as to ‘rescue’ the money from themselves.

But why not just hand over the cash to these ‘poor people’ hanging out with him?

Well, we may never know.

VIDEO – https://twitter.com/rudeboypsquare/status/1398768847755284481?s=20

Earlier, Paul posted a picture of himself supposedly praying for Chelsea’s victory before the match commenced.

That photo shows him on his knees with his hands raised and is taken in a living room that displays all kinds of opulence, including costly furniture such as seats, a dining table, and a large screen TV set.

Peter’s actions further highlight the popularity of European, and especially English football in Nigeria and Africa. Football fans have taken to watching live matches of these competitions via satellite tv and online, while exchanging banter on social media.

These fans hardly share the same excitement when African clubs or even national teams are playing.

The duo of Peter and Paul Okoye is reportedly worth Sh1.5 billion, according to conservative figures by the Nigerian media.