Nairobi News

Must ReadWhat's Hot

Why postponement of Nigeria elections has deeply saddened Ngilu

By February 16th, 2019 1 min read

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu has shared her disappointment after Nigeria delayed its presidential and parliamentary elections for a week.

The West African country’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) made this announcement just five hours before the polls were due to open on Saturday.

Ngilu is part of the African Union’s observer mission for the elections.

FREE AND FAIR VOTE

“Ready at 6am for our observer mission but alas! the election was postponed at 2am! Five hours to the opening of the polling stations. Really sad for Nigeria and democracy in Africa,” Ngilu tweeted.

“Proceedings with the election as scheduled is no longer feasible,” commission chairman Mahmood Yakubu said, citing logistical issues.

He said the difficult decision was needed to ensure a free and fair vote.

The presidential and parliamentary votes have been rescheduled to February 23, while Governorship, State Assembly and Federal Area cCuncil elections will be held on March 9.

Ruto reveals his political retirement plan – VIDEO

About the author

View all posts

You may also like