Why postponement of Nigeria elections has deeply saddened Ngilu

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu who is part of the African Union's observer mission in the Nigeria elections. PHOTO | COURTESY

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu has shared her disappointment after Nigeria delayed its presidential and parliamentary elections for a week.

The West African country’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) made this announcement just five hours before the polls were due to open on Saturday.

Ngilu is part of the African Union’s observer mission for the elections.

FREE AND FAIR VOTE

“Ready at 6am for our observer mission but alas! the election was postponed at 2am! Five hours to the opening of the polling stations. Really sad for Nigeria and democracy in Africa,” Ngilu tweeted.

Ready at 6am for our observer mission but alas! the Election was postponed at 2am! 5 hours to opening of the polling stations. Really sad for Nigeria and democracy in Africa.#NigeraDecides2019 pic.twitter.com/1liIkTnxjC — Charity Ngilu (@mamangilu) February 16, 2019

“Proceedings with the election as scheduled is no longer feasible,” commission chairman Mahmood Yakubu said, citing logistical issues.

He said the difficult decision was needed to ensure a free and fair vote.

The presidential and parliamentary votes have been rescheduled to February 23, while Governorship, State Assembly and Federal Area cCuncil elections will be held on March 9.