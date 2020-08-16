New friendship blooms between Diamond’s baby mamas Tanasha and Hamisa





A newfound friendship is brewing between Kenyan singer and radio personality Tanasha Donna and bongo video vixen Hamisa Mobetto.

The open show of affection on socal media by Tanasha and Hamisa, who have a child each with bongo star Diamond Planumz, has left tongues wagging.

The two have worked together in a new song titled ‘Liar’ released by Masauti and features Tanasha.

Hamisa styled Tanasha for the new music video and the Kenyan singer was full of praise for the Tanzanian beauty and others in her team for their support and posted:

“It’s all about supporting one another. East Africans let us UNITE & take our industry to the next level. “LIAR” from @officialmasauti_ ‘s 001 EP ft me OUT NOW LINK ON MY BIO! Don’t forget to HIT THAT SUBSCRIBE BUTTON! Can’t wait for the rest of the tracks from the EP to be out! Heard them all na hakuna kudissapoint. Masauti ft myself LIAR OUT NOW!”

Hamisa responded thanking Tanasha for supporting her clothing business Mobetto Styles.

“Ohh Mama Nj …. Thank You baby for the support,” she replied.

Tanasha and Hamisa each at one point had a relationship with Diamond and bore him a child.