New AirPods Pro are expensive, but the memes are better

Apple on Monday unveiled a pricier AirPods Pro with new design and noise cancellation.

In the release, the company referred the Sh25,000 ($249) as “the best-selling headphones in the world” and said the new model will hit stores on Wednesday.

The AirPods Pro comes with advanced noise cancellation technology, flexible ear tips to better fit in the user’s ears and a transparency mode, which lets customers listen to music while still hearing the surrounding environment, Apple said.

Other new features include audio sharing, which allows users to sync up with a second pair of AirPods to listen to the same song or watch the same movie with a friend, as well as the ability for Siri to speak incoming messages.

Withing hours after their release, the AirPods have already been memed and gone viral, mostly for their distinctive shape and silicone tips.

People think they look like hairdryers, the Peashooter from Plants vs. Zombies, shower heads, the Pixar lamp, and some kind of water cannon from Super Mario Sunshine and random things that look like it.

Here are what people think the new AirPods look like.

this be the airpods pro? heck. pic.twitter.com/rNWxjw1qUu — 𝗁 𝗂 𝗂 𝗋 𝗈 (@rcnaissxnce) October 29, 2019

the airpods pro looks like a hair blower 🤣 pic.twitter.com/xDOH1CV2sf — ava villaflores (@ItsAvaCamille) October 29, 2019

Airpods pro? All I see is peashooter pic.twitter.com/S3AW05dcQH — R🐥 (@IZshidae) October 29, 2019

The new Airpods Pro is lookin good pic.twitter.com/0yzqdWyKF1 — AvidJai (@AvidJai) October 29, 2019