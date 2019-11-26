Netizens just can’t have enough of this ‘Game ya God’ pastor – VIDEO

A Nairobi pastor has stood by his wife after she became an online sensation for her witty sex remarks, during a couples’ meeting at their church.

Pastor Joseph Munene applauded his wife Pastor Susan Munene of the Overcomers Hope Ministries Church located at Kasarani, for allowing God to use her in her generation to heal marriages.

“Thank you my dear wife for allowing God to use you in your generation to heal marriages. You have my blessing and support I love you,” Pastor Munene posted on his Facebook page.

Mrs Munene was captured on video telling couples at her church the importance of sex in marriage and why they should have sexual intercourse all the time.

Sex, she says, is the only ‘game’ created by God, and for that reason it should be done anytime, anywhere.

She further reveals that the reason that makes her marriage to the pastor flourish is having sex whenever the craving strikes, be it in a car or in the kitchen.

“Kama kuna kitu ya maana katika ndoa wacheni niwaambie ni sex. Can I tell you something? Listen to this revelation; sex is the only game God created, all the others are man-made, think about it, football, rugby, netball… lakini hii ni God. Sasa game ya God inastahili kufanywa wakati wowote,” she says.

“Kama kuna kitu inatufanya kuwa kitu kimoja na Pastor ni sex. Us we can have sex anywhere garini twatwa kitchen twatwa,”

Kenyans on Twitter could not stop themselves from breaking out in laughter, especially from her gestures and the use of the word ‘Twa twa’ to describe the act of sex.

The hashtag #Twatwa trended at number one on Twitter for the better part of Tuesday, with cheeky tweeps creating memes and also a remix song of by the same name.