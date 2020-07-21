Netizens can’t believe how easily Sajaka has been let ‘off the hook’

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja quenches his thirst when he appeared before Chief Magistrate Roselyne Onganya at Kasarani makeshift court. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

Kenyans on social media are scandalized by the ‘light’ sentence which Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja was handed on Tuesday after he pleaded guilty of flouting Covid-19 rules.

This after Chief Magistrate Roseline Oganyo ordered Sakaja to pay Sh15,000 fine or in default serve three months in prison after being found guilty in the Saturday morning incident.

DOUBLE STANDARDS

Netizens are however of the view that Sajaka merely got a slap on the wrist for the offense following his arrest while drinking at club in Kilimani well past the curfew hours.

Many of cited the application of double standards in the enforcement of Covid-19 prevention regulations.

The Magistrate, while making her ruling, said the court’s decision is not a public relations exercise and urged the Senate to release an official statement on the same to send a strong message to Kenyans.

“The populace looked up to him (Sakaja) in terms of fighting the pandemic which is at its peak in Nairobi County which he represents. Much was expected from him and the court appreciates that he stepped aside from the committee,” she said.

PUBLIC APOLOGY

The blatant violation of the set regulations by the senator mirrors several other incidents by politicians from across the country, who continue to hold public rallies and gatherings despite the ban currently in place, and with the surging number of infections from the viral disease.

But even after Sakaja on Monday resigned as the chair of the Senate’s ad hoc committee on Covid-19 and apologizing publicly, Kenyans on social media are of the view that Kenya politicians are not only above the law but beyond the law of nature.

Here are some of the views they shared online.

Nairobi senator Johnson Sakaja has just been fined 15k after pleading guilty! No isolation, no nothing! A person who is supposed to be an example seem now untouchable! What a joke! Our judiciary shud just be turned to a comedy club! Smart joker shud be the leader of judiciary! — Lion muigai (@MohMuigai) July 21, 2020

In Kenya when you break curfew rules: Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja: fined 15k, no isolation, he threatened a police officer, the judge turned a blind eye on that. Normal Kenyan: whipped to death, shot to death, forced isolation,broken arm,leg,ribs,no Senator says anything.🇰🇪 — Tech_254 (@Godzilla254) July 21, 2020

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja fined Sh15,000 after pleading guilty… He should have gone through what other kenyans went through after flouting curfew rules https://t.co/RgPYnDZD4X pic.twitter.com/kgpLjAOulR — Patrick Ahinda (@ahinda_pat) July 21, 2020

The beauty of the law. Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja flouts COVID-19 rules, pleads guilty, fined Sh15,000 or an alternative of 3 months in prison. At that club where he was caught up, he may have used over Sh100,000. But admitting the mistake is the best thing he did. — Abuga Makori EGH, MBE (@o_abuga) July 21, 2020

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja fined KSh. 15,000 or 3 months in prison for flouting curfew order; court says he is a first offender. For poor kenyans it is 2 weeks self paid isolation with no food. — Dr. Miguna Miguna🗯 (@MigunaMiguna254) July 21, 2020

The Courts set a bad precedent of making people believe that the cost of flouting Covid rules is a paltry Ksh 15,000 when fined the Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja the same despite the health risks that such acts can pose for a community. — kipkoech mitei Rober (@MiteiRober) July 21, 2020