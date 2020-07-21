Join our Telegram Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

Must ReadWhat's Hot

Netizens can’t believe how easily Sajaka has been let ‘off the hook’

By Hilary Kimuyu July 21st, 2020 2 min read

Kenyans on social media are scandalized by the ‘light’ sentence which Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja was handed on Tuesday after he pleaded guilty of flouting Covid-19 rules.

This after Chief Magistrate Roseline Oganyo ordered Sakaja to pay Sh15,000 fine or in default serve three months in prison after being found guilty in the Saturday morning incident.

Related Stories

DOUBLE STANDARDS

Netizens are however of the view that Sajaka merely got a slap on the wrist for the offense following his arrest while drinking at club in Kilimani well past the curfew hours.

Many of cited the application of double standards in the enforcement of Covid-19 prevention regulations.

The Magistrate, while making her ruling, said the court’s decision is not a public relations exercise and urged the Senate to release an official statement on the same to send a strong message to Kenyans.

“The populace looked up to him (Sakaja) in terms of fighting the pandemic which is at its peak in Nairobi County which he represents. Much was expected from him and the court appreciates that he stepped aside from the committee,” she said.

PUBLIC APOLOGY

The blatant violation of the set regulations by the senator mirrors several other incidents by politicians from across the country, who continue to hold public rallies and gatherings despite the ban currently in place, and with the surging number of infections from the viral disease.

But even after Sakaja on Monday resigned as the chair of the Senate’s ad hoc committee on Covid-19 and apologizing publicly, Kenyans on social media are of the view that Kenya politicians are not only above the law but beyond the law of nature.

Here are some of the views they shared online.

 

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Gor Mahia elections in jeopardy after aggrieved members...