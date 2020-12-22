Nation launches e-puzzles for its online audience 





Nation.Africa on Monday launched the Nation Puzzle, a new feature that will contain daily crosswords, sudoku, word searches designed to give the audience and registered members a fresh way to challenge themselves and simulate their minds.

Nation Media Group CEO Stephen Gitagama said Nation Puzzles gives NMG a unique opportunity to leverage on a classic product that has featured “in our dailies for over 5 decades, to reach and attract new audiences by repurposing it to a digital platform that is easily accessible and interactive on mobile.”

The launch comes after Nation.Africa reached a milestone months after achieving a subscriber base of 160,000 registered users on its new platform that was launched in August and aims to advance the company from East Africa’s largest media house to Africa’s leading mobile content provider, a centre of technological innovation and customer excellence.

“We believe that delivering these digital interactive puzzles experience on Nation.Africa will propel us to a new frontier of growth while fostering deeper connections with our customers. We will give them a new way to challenge their mind and sharpen their mental skills while also providing an avenue for a well-deserved break from the hustle and bustle of everyday life,” he added.

Readers have been invited to be part of this journey on Nation Puzzles by logging in to http://www.nation.africa/puzzles and sharing this new product with their friends, colleagues and loved ones.