Nairobians ‘mourn’ Tribeka’s death as Safaricom shop takes over space

By Jeff Kinyanjui January 31st, 2020 2 min read

Tribeka, the once-popular bar in Nairobi’s Central Business District was closed down two months ago with rumours that it would be converted to a restaurant, just like what has been happening to many other hangout joints in the city.

Nairobians were however flabbergasted as early this week a Safaricom opened its doors in what used to be the ground floor of the famous Tribeka.

A men’s wear shop has also taken up some of the space that used to house the bar, while the top floor still remains unoccupied.

The men’s wear shop that has been opened in part of the space previously occupied by the once-popular Tribeka Lounge. PHOTO | JEFF KINYANJUI 
Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) as usual took to the social media site to react to ‘mourn’ Tribeka’s death, which many of them didn’t see coming.

Word on the streets is that the adjacent Mojos could also be shut down in upcoming months.

