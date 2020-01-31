Nairobians ‘mourn’ Tribeka’s death as Safaricom shop takes over space

Tribeka, the once-popular bar in Nairobi’s Central Business District was closed down two months ago with rumours that it would be converted to a restaurant, just like what has been happening to many other hangout joints in the city.

Nairobians were however flabbergasted as early this week a Safaricom opened its doors in what used to be the ground floor of the famous Tribeka.

A men’s wear shop has also taken up some of the space that used to house the bar, while the top floor still remains unoccupied.

Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) as usual took to the social media site to react to ‘mourn’ Tribeka’s death, which many of them didn’t see coming.

Tribeka is now a Safaricom shop 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ We Shall miss this place. Here’s to the ones that we got

Cheers to the wish you were here, but you’re not

‘Cause the drinks bring back all the memories

Of everything we’ve been through pic.twitter.com/o4H0imVTnj — Mwanakamati (@KinqSam_) January 28, 2020

😭😭😭😭 short story of me and Tribeka… I came to know the place while in campus. I even enjoyed a few drinks during my attachment in the company of my trainer and his campus mate, what a night that was. Thank God it was a Friday coz eish I was gooonnnee!!

Heartbreaking! — MikeNjoroge (@J_MichaelNjoro) January 29, 2020

Tribeka is now a safaricom shop…how the mighty have fallen 😭😭😭😭.. long live the memories we created pic.twitter.com/adtfV1SdWK — Tolifa (@Pawleecarp) January 28, 2020

Big clubs in the CBD are/ have been shutting down. Most people are no longer interested in late night town partying: Wezi, polisi, distance from the house, getting a cab/mat, etc…. stress! — Lenny de Reuel (@DeReuel) January 29, 2020

RIP Tribeka…You shall be missed! pic.twitter.com/NAeHiW6bXM — Jonathan muuo (@Jonnz47) January 30, 2020

Word on the streets is that the adjacent Mojos could also be shut down in upcoming months.