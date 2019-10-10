Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

HashtagWhat's Hot

Nairobian who rubbished city’s global award gets an earful from furious Sonko

By Sylvania Ambani October 10th, 2019 1 min read

A comment by a resident of Nairobi over the ‘poor’ state of Nairobi County has earned him a scathing response from Governor Mike Sonko.

This after John Thuo, as he calls himself on Facebook, rubbished an award that Nairobi received in the category of social and economic equity at the Milan Pact Awards 2019 in France.

OTHER ARTICLES

In Thuo’s opinion, Nairobi is playing second fiddle to Uganda’s capital city, Kampala, not to mention Kigali in Rwanda which tops the list.

“Award? Were this people drunk? Was there anyone on ground for the same? You can’t even beat Kampala. Leave alone Kigali,” commented Thuo.

Sonko took it upon himself to answer Thuo, saying the award was rightfully given.

“They were on the ground na kama umejam amsha bibi yako avunje glass aigrind akupe ukunywe,” Sonko respond.

Sonko had earlier on bragged on social media how Nairobi beat 105 other cities in the world to emerge the winner of the award.

Nairobi News is now available on WhatsApp. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our

WhatsApp channel
Big names lined up for 10th edition of ‘Reggae in the...