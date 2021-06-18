Nairobi ranked among most stressful city to live

Nairobi city skyline in this picture taken on July 29, 2020. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Nairobi has been ranked among the most stressful cities to live in.

According to research by a German-based company namely Vaay, the Kenyan capital is at position 80 out of 100 cities.

The research is based on structural and environmental factors which it said contribute to a person’s overall level of stress.

Other factors that were assessed included safety and security, gender and minority equality, social-political stability, population density, pollution levels, financial stress, and traffic congestion.

But Nairobi, considered the business hub of East and Central Africa, scores high in having lower levels of air and light pollution and having conducive weather conditions, anchoring its overall score of 56.1 out of a possible 100 points.

Nairobi, however, ranked poorly in access to healthcare, noise pollution, political stability, safety, and insecurity.

Its high population density, traffic snarl-ups, and low rate of minority equality also contributed to it being among the bottom 20 out of the 100 cities that were surveyed.

Iceland’s capital Reykjavik topped the list of the least stressful cities in the world with a score of 100.

Other cities making up the top ten list of the least stressful cities including Bern in Switzerland, Helsinki, Wellington, and Melbourne in Australia.

Others are Oslo, Copenhagen, Innsbruck (Austria), Hannover, and Graz in Austria.

In Africa, Johannesburg in South Africa ranks as the least stressful city and occupies position 49 on the top-100 list.

Cape Town, Algiers, and Casablanca also rank ahead of Nairobi at positions 51, 78, and 79 respectively.