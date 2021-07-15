Nacada warns of counterfeit alcohol





The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has rallied county governments to crack the whip on counterfeit alcohol being sold in the market.

According to Nacada Chief Executive Officer Victor Okioma, there has been an increase in the number of deaths and people being hospitalized over suspicion of having consumed “suspicious” alcohol.

“NACADA is alarmed by the rising cases of death and hospitalization of people suspected to have consumed ‘suspicious’ alcoholic drinks in various parts of the country in the past week,” said Okioma.

“From the reports, it is worrying that majority of these deaths are as a result of consumption of alcohol suspected to have been adulterated. Studies conducted by Nacada and other independent institutions point to the presence and rise of counterfeit alcohol packaged in brand names of popular alcoholic drinks.”

“The authority is appealing to the county governments to play their part in regulating the distribution, sale and retail of alcoholic drinks to ensure that licenses are only granted to bars and restaurants who provide evidence that the alcohol they are selling to Kenyans are procured from credible manufacturers and distributors,” he went on.

Nacada has also stressed it will work with relevant stakeholders and law enforcement agencies to enhance compliance and guard consumers from counterfeit and harmful alcohol in the market.