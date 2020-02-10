Mzee Moi died at the age of 105 years, says late president’s son Raymond

Former President Daniel arap Moi died at the age of 105, this is according to his son Raymond Moi.

Raymond was speaking on Sunday during a service for the former president at his Kabarnet Gardens home in Nairobi.

“We read in the magazines and newspapers that Mzee was 95 years old, but Mzee was not 95 and I think many of you have surmised that,” said Raymond.

Raymond said Mzee Moi had a childhood friend who lives in the US and was a missionary.

“Ërik Barnett who used to play football with Mzee is now 103 years,” said Raymond.

Raymond went on to add that Barnett, when he last visited Moi, kept asking why they keep saying Moi was born in 1924 yet he was older than him (Barnett) and that during football matches he would beg Moi not to break their legs because he was older and stronger than them.

MOI’S AGE

Raymond also added that Moi loved God and his Christian faith.

Last week, when the retired president died, his long-serving press secretary, Lee Njiru, also said the late president was older than 95 years when he died.

According to Njiru, Moi died aged between 102 and 103 years.

While speaking to NTV, Njiru said on several occasions, Moi had asked him not to refer to his ID as it was misleading.

“I will confirm this to you, Mzee had told me not to look at his ID card, I want to correct you, Moi was between 102 and 103-years-old not 95-years-old like everyone is saying,” Njiru said.