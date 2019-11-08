Mwalimu Rachel lands in trouble with KOT for rant over family planning

NRG radio presenter Mwalimu Rachel has found herself in a tight corner with Kenyans on social media after revealing why she opted to renew her five-year birth control implant after it expired.

The mother of one went on a full blown rant on social media, where she urged women to take control of their lives and bodies by choosing the right method of family planning.

Rachel ranted that women in some parts of the country had been denied the chance to make decisions regarding their reproduction, because the society dictated their lives for them leaving them to become constant child bearers.

The NRG breakfast show host indicated that she had decided to live by her own terms.

“I seem to have caused a stir on twitter over my post about renewing my 5 year birth control implant (Jadelle been working for me I don’t know about other ladies here). Some say the implant is a ticket to sleeping around dry fry but its freedom for a woman to choose when she wants to have kids. A choice that women in some parts of Kenya and the world DO NOT GET TO HAVE because their job is to constantly be pregnant which is sad man,” wrote Mwalimu Rachel.

She adds: “I’m taking ALL my choices and making them. Ladies, find a method that works FOR YOU. Forget what anyone else says. Do your research, go to a gynaecologist and ask questions and decide. It is LIBERATING. I was worried at first about the gap between my son and if I am to get another kid. My gyna told me “Do what’s right by Rachel not pressure by society or a gap issue.” And you can take it off sooner when you want another child. So for now, Jabari-my 6 year old is enough. Things might change later who knows! Anyone who can relate?”

Here are some of the animated reactions her post attracted from Kenyans on social media:

“This thing, I would never ever recommend. Heri tu ninyimane nut,” said @teamtaiwan.

“I can tell mid-life crisis when I see them. Aunty wakiritho is going through some,” wrote @LuxxDennoh.

“So meaning uko na multiple partners huh?coz huwezi tumia protection on your spouse na bado uko on birth control,” commented @BenjahMusyox.

“Sounds weird that you have to wash your dirty linen in public Iyo ni bedroom affair to be discussed btwn you en your patner…..?” posted @maziwayanyayo.

“Sasa unatwambia ili tufanye…?” asked @MURUATETU.