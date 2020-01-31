Mwalimu Rachel faces death sentence after being charged with robbery with violence

NRG Radio presenter Rachel Muthoni Njeru, popularly known as Mwalimu Rachel, was on Friday charged with robbery with violence.

The media personality was charged at the Kikuyu law court alongside four others not in court for allegedly robbing one Martin Mbugua Njeri of valuables worth Sh103,000.

According to the charge sheet, Ms Njeru and her accomplices allegedly committed the crime on January 17 at Kinoo, Kikuyu sub-county within Kiambu County.

She was accused of violently robbing Mbugua of a wrist watch worth Sh35,000, two silver chains valued at Sh65,000 and Sh3,600 in cash with help from her accomplices.

“On the 17th day of January 2020 at Kinoo 87 area in Kikuyu sub-county in Kiambu county, jointly with four others not in court, she robbed Martin Mbugua Njeri of two silver chains, valued at ksh 65,000, a wristwatch worth Ksh 35,000 and Ksh 3600. All of a total value of Ksh 103,600,” the charge sheet read.

If found guilty of the charge levelled against the mother of one, she could be sentenced to death.

“If the offender is armed with any dangerous or offensive weapon or instrument, or is in company with one or more other person or persons, or if, at or immediately before or immediately after the time of the robbery, he wounds, beats, strikes or uses any other personal violence to any person, he shall be sentenced to death,” section 296 (2) of the Penal Code reads.

Mwalimu Rachel pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released on a Sh10,000 cash bail.

The case will be heard on February 13.