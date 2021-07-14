Join our Telegram Channel
Mutahi Ngunyi loses millions of shillings in house fire

By Hillary Kimuyu July 14th, 2021 1 min read

Kenyan political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi is counting losses after his house located in Runda reportedly went up in flames early Wednesday.

Via a tweet, Ngunyi says the house he’s owned for about three decades caught flames at around 1:45am.

He did not reveal the cause of the fire or if anyone in the house was hurt, only wondering why Digital strategist Dennis Itumbi had tweeted about the fire soon after it had started.

Itumbi had tweeted notifying the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) about the fire, further telling Mr Ngunyi that “I can only pray that you suffer the least damage and be safe.”

The property is located at an upmarket suburb in Nairobi, and valued at tens of millions of shillings.

Police are yet to comment.

More to follow

