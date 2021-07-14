Mutahi Ngunyi loses millions of shillings in house fire





Kenyan political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi is counting losses after his house located in Runda reportedly went up in flames early Wednesday.

Via a tweet, Ngunyi says the house he’s owned for about three decades caught flames at around 1:45am.

He did not reveal the cause of the fire or if anyone in the house was hurt, only wondering why Digital strategist Dennis Itumbi had tweeted about the fire soon after it had started.

My FREN @OleItumbi MY house in Runda for 27 years WENT on FIRE at 1.45 am. You TOLD the Hustlers at 2.01 am. About 16 minutes LATER. That is after I talked about KIAMBAA violence of 2008 on 5th Estate. Here is a BETTER picture than the one you POSTED. Enjoy. pic.twitter.com/w95WiY34H0 — Mutahi Ngunyi (@MutahiNgunyi) July 14, 2021

Itumbi had tweeted notifying the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) about the fire, further telling Mr Ngunyi that “I can only pray that you suffer the least damage and be safe.”

The property is located at an upmarket suburb in Nairobi, and valued at tens of millions of shillings.

Dear Fire Brigade, please rush and save @MutahiNgunyi Runda House from FIRE. @NMS_Kenya quick action for a guy who supports you if nothing else. Hope the man is safe and family OK. Other than the tweet, I can only pray that you suffer the LEAST damage and be safe! pic.twitter.com/cqGmZSU6ic — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) July 13, 2021

Police are yet to comment.

More to follow