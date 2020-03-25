Mutahi Kagwe tested for coronavirus

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe led senior officials at the ministry to take a coronavirus test on Tuesday evening.

Pictures shared on social media capture a medical officer in full-body protective suit screening and taking samples from the CS.

“Leading by example! Health CS Mutahi Kagwe and staff tested for coronavirus,” tweeted the Ministry of Health.

Mr Kagwe earlier on said that his ministry will intensify testing of persons exhibiting symptoms related to the virus and individuals who have been in contact with positively diagnosed patients.

The Ministry also received a consignment of assorted medical merchandise from Chinese billionaire Jack Ma.

In line with Gov't directive to do random testing for members of public in targeted areas,this evening I got tested for #COVID19 together with MoH staff at Ministry Headquarters. pic.twitter.com/umoVcy1tHe — Mutahi Kagwe (@Cs_MutahiKagwe) March 24, 2020

The shipment included 100,000 medical masks, 20,000 test kits and 1,000 protective suits for coronavirus (Covid-19).

According to Mr Kagwe, the items will be distributed to the different government designated laboratories and hospitals.

Kenyans on Twitter had this to say about Mr Kagwe Covid-19 test.

Jack Ma ametupatia kits za bure sasa hii ndio form? What was the “Case Definition” in this instance? — Ley Nyantika (@nylekenya) March 24, 2020

Do they qualify for testing? If not, as per the screening guidelines, this is wastage of testing kits. — Christina Obiero (@Dr_CObiero) March 24, 2020

Why test and they were not symptomatic? This is wastage of testing kits. — Ambrose Mitati (@mitati_b) March 24, 2020

All of us are getting tested or what? pic.twitter.com/ZqPPucPLOp — Matt Oduor (@MattOduor) March 24, 2020

There’s a global shortage of COVID-19 test kits. Clever people would preserve the few remaining ones for the very sick ones & those who really need them. Stop the wastage. — Dorcas Sarkozy (@Alicia_Akeys) March 24, 2020