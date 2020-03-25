Join our Telegram Channel
Mutahi Kagwe tested for coronavirus

March 25th, 2020 1 min read

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe led senior officials at the ministry to take a coronavirus test on Tuesday evening.

Pictures shared on social media capture a medical officer in full-body protective suit screening and taking samples from the CS.

“Leading by example! Health CS Mutahi Kagwe and staff tested for coronavirus,” tweeted the Ministry of Health.

Mr Kagwe earlier on said that his ministry will intensify testing of persons exhibiting symptoms related to the virus and individuals who have been in contact with positively diagnosed patients.

The Ministry also received a consignment of assorted medical merchandise from Chinese billionaire Jack Ma.

The shipment included 100,000 medical masks, 20,000 test kits and 1,000 protective suits for coronavirus (Covid-19).

According to Mr Kagwe, the items will be distributed to the different government designated laboratories and hospitals.

Kenyans on Twitter had this to say about Mr Kagwe Covid-19 test.

