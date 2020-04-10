Museveni keeps his word, shows Ugandans how to exercise in isolation – VIDEO

Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni on Thursday shared pictures of himself exercising at home showing fellow Ugandans how to keep fit during the 21 days lockdown.

Earlier on President Museveni had advised Ugandans to start exercising at home after a few were found breaking the lockdown rules walking and running around.

The head of state posted on his Twitter handle warning his people against such behaviour and to start exercising indoors.

He promised to even do a video to show them how it is done. But to netizens disappointment President Museveni shared two pictures of himself in a grey sweat suit doing push ups, instead of a video.

“Just like I had earlier promised, I started my day with indoor exercising,” tweeted President Museveni.

Just like I had earlier promised, I started my day with indoor exercising. pic.twitter.com/vsTT9Ho6To — Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) April 9, 2020

The online community was amazed and discontent at the same time as they demanded for an actual video.

The videos have since emerged online showing President Museveni starting with a jog to warm up before doing the push ups.

@KagutaMuseveni the motion picture is already out too 😅😅 pic.twitter.com/eKh17JvvZm — Isaac Muzoora (@IMuzoora) April 9, 2020

No video, it did not happen. — Charles Mazarura 🇿🇼 (@bigCmaz) April 9, 2020

This can be enough for you I think pic.twitter.com/L5pw3TyQKH — Balam Kakuru T (@KakuruBalam) April 9, 2020

This is not what u promised jajja. Twagala video ffe😊 pic.twitter.com/r6bmkAq2nb — BODALÉSS™ (@silva_kaz) April 9, 2020

This guy is very hilarious man… Kenyatta can never be this creative. — Ian Ochieng™ (@ian_ochii) April 9, 2020