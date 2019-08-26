Murkomen shares picture of himself brewing tea for census officials

Senate’s Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen has shared a photo of himself preparing tea in a traditional kitchen when census officials came calling.

In the picture, Murkomen is seen with rolled up sleeves while watching over a sufuria of tea which is simmering on the famous traditional ‘three stones’ fireplace.

Murkomen’s kitchen is filled with soot from the smoke and is also littered with used utensils.

“The Census team deserve at least a cup of tea. I know it because I was an enumerator in the Census 1999. In so far as the source of energy, we use for cooking in my village is concerned, you can definitely guess the answer,” Murkomen wrote on Facebook.