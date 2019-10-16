Murkomen replies Mbadi with witty ‘Animal Farm’ analogy

Majority Leader in the Senate Kipchumba Murkomen has responded to ODM chairman John Mbadi’s remarks on recent appointments by President Uhuru Kenyatta with a classic analogy of Animal Farm.

This after Mbadi, during an interview on KTN News, urged the youth to look for other employment opportunities rather focusing on board appointments.

“We need to look for solutions for unemployment but the solution is not board appointments. Boards in my view are not employment. Young people should not be crying for board appointments,” Mbadi said.

His remarks were triggered by the appointment of former Othaya MP Mary Wambui to chair the National Employment Authority.

Wambui’s appointment has been roundly criticised by the youth on social media.

But Mbadi’s remarks were not taken well by Murkomen who made a witty comparison of his fellow legislator’s position on the matter with the story line in George Orwell’s all-time classic novel.

“The creatures outside looked from pig to man, and from man to pig, and from pig to man again; but already it was impossible to say which was which. “Animal Farm,” Murkomen tweeted.

“The creatures outside looked from pig to man, and from man to pig, and from pig to man again; but already it was impossible to say which was which. “Animal Farm https://t.co/q8VMpTN6Ko — KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) October 15, 2019

The ‘creatures’, ‘pig’ and ‘man’ Murkomen is referring to in the tweet is anybody’s guess.