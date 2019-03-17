Murkomen questions why Raila has never been arrested for treasonable act





Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen has sensationally questioned why Raila Odinga has never been arrested and charged with treason.

The Elgeyo Marakwet Senator made the remarks on Saturday in reference to the infamous mock swearing of the opposition leader of January 31, 2018 at Uhuru Park in Nairobi.

In sentiments, which point to an ever widening rift within the Jubilee Party, Murkomen also said that failing to take action against Mr Odinga could embolden him to repeat the same act in 2022.

TREASON

“How can the DCI (Director of Criminal Investigations) guarantee us that after the 2022 General Elections, when we win in the elections, that this man (Odinga), who illegally swore himself in last time, will not repeat the same act?” Murkomen posed.

Murkomen, who is a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, also questioned why the DCI arrested Mr Odinga’s accomplices but failed to arrest the main offender.

“The DCI only arrested Miguna Miguna and (Tom) Kajwang and charged them with treason. But the main man who took that oath is still roaming around scot free and has never been summoned to the DCI for interrogation,” Murkomen added.