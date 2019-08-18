Murkomen publicly ‘apologises’ to exiled Miguna on behalf of Raila’s men

Senate Majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen admits he should have done more to ‘help’ exiled politician Miguna Miguna during his tribulations in early 2018.

This after the Elgeyo Marakwet Senator was caught up in a heated argument on Twitter featuring Miguna and US-based political analyst Makau Mutua.

The online argument ended with Murkomen ‘owning up’ to his shortcomings and making a somewhat sarcastic apology to Miguna.

“He (Murkomen) is trying to repent without actually doing so in words. Publicly apologise to me first, then I may forgive you,” Miguna had demanded.

But in his ‘apology’ Murkomen, who is a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, appeared to suggest that Miguna was betrayed by opposition leader Raila Odinga and human rights activists, a constituency associated with Mutua.

“I apologise on behalf of those who kept silent when you went through untold suffering. I apologise on behalf of your ‘friends’ who like Judas sold you for 30 pieces of silver and now are absorbed in filling their stomachs at your expense. Pole on behalf of all human rights hypocrites,” Murkomen wrote.

Murkomen’s reaction may suggest that the DP’s faction of the Jubilee Party is now warming up to Miguna.

Recently, the outspoken Member of Parliament for Kapseret constituency, Oscar Sudi, also suggested that it is high time Miguna is allowed back into the country.