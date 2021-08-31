Murkomen offers to educate school girl who took poison

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has offered to educate a 14-year-old girl who had attempted suicide after failing to join High School.

As per a story aired on KTN News, Winnie Jebiwot had ingested a poisonous agrochemical on August 25, 2021, after her parents failed to raise the required school fees.

The story appears to have touched the youthful senator, who announced he will cater to her needs.

Thank you Elvis Kosgei for highlight this story @KTNNewsKE . I have arranged for Winnie Jebiwot to be taken to a good boarding school. I will take care of her shopping and school fees. She should be in school by close of business tomorrow. God bless https://t.co/UvxV7FPqOg — KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) August 30, 2021

After the poison incident, Jebiwot was rushed to a nearby medical centre, treated and discharged.