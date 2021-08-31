Join our Telegram Channel
Murkomen offers to educate school girl who took poison

By Amina Wako August 31st, 2021 1 min read

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has offered to educate a 14-year-old girl who had attempted suicide after failing to join High School.

As per a story aired on KTN News, Winnie Jebiwot had ingested a poisonous agrochemical on August 25, 2021, after her parents failed to raise the required school fees.

The story appears to have touched the youthful senator, who announced he will cater to her needs.

 

After the poison incident, Jebiwot was rushed to a nearby medical centre, treated and discharged.

 

 

