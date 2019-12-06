Murkomen goes on charm offensive to persuade Raila to endorse Ruto – VIDEO

Senate Majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen says ODM leader, Raila Odinga, is ‘capable’ of endorsing Deputy President William Ruto for the presidency in 2022.

In an undated video shared on social media, Murkomen – a close political ally of the DP and an unrepentant critic of the opposition leader – has also backed Odinga to play a crucial role in uniting Kenyans.

“From what I have observed, we could get something if we talk nicely to Raila Odinga. We can even persuade him to talk to President Uhuru Kenyatta to endorse Ruto for the presidency,” Murkomen says in the video.

“That is why I have asked my friend Kimani (Ichungwa) and other colleagues, to not disturb this old man (Odinga). He is a Statesman who was recently appointed the head of Infrastructure in Africa,” he goes on.

BITTER RIVALS

The vocal senator also emphasized the need for Odinga to help form a united Kenya.

“We will need him to form a united Kenya. We want to start seeing our Deputy President tour Siaya, Kisumu, Nyeri, Kikuyu and Mombasa without a problem.”

Ruto and Odinga were once bosom buddies who have since turned into bitter political rivals.

Not even a political ‘handshake’ between President Kenyatta and Odinga appears to settled the opposition leader’s differences with Ruto.