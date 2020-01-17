Join our WhatsApp Channel
Murkomen goes biblical over reports he’ll lose Senate job

By Sylvania Ambani January 17th, 2020 1 min read

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has turned to the bible following reports that Jubilee leadership was keen to replace him with his Baringo counterpart Gideon Moi as the Leader of Majority in the Senate.

Murkomen shared a bible verse from the book of 2 Timothy 1: 7 that speaks of the spirit of God only manifests love, power and sound judgement and not fear or cowardice.

This was in response to media headlines that suggest his imminent political downfall.

“For God has not given us a spirit of cowardice, but one of power, love, and sound judgment,” tweeted Senator Murkomen.

Mr Murkomen, a staunch defender of Deputy President William Ruto, has lately been engaging in a war of words with Kenyans following the evident strained relationship between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy.

This has in turn created a divide between politicians affiliated to Dr Ruto and those allied to Mr Kenyatta.

Below are some reactions from Kenyans on Twitter:

