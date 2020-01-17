Murkomen goes biblical over reports he’ll lose Senate job

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has turned to the bible following reports that Jubilee leadership was keen to replace him with his Baringo counterpart Gideon Moi as the Leader of Majority in the Senate.

Murkomen shared a bible verse from the book of 2 Timothy 1: 7 that speaks of the spirit of God only manifests love, power and sound judgement and not fear or cowardice.

This was in response to media headlines that suggest his imminent political downfall.

“For God has not given us a spirit of cowardice, but one of power, love, and sound judgment,” tweeted Senator Murkomen.

Mr Murkomen, a staunch defender of Deputy President William Ruto, has lately been engaging in a war of words with Kenyans following the evident strained relationship between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy.

This has in turn created a divide between politicians affiliated to Dr Ruto and those allied to Mr Kenyatta.

Below are some reactions from Kenyans on Twitter:

Chairman: What I've realized is that in the most (un)likely event this move (is it even one?🤔) goes through, you can be a very good pastor outside politics. The Lord maybe calling you to Higher duties – to His duties in the pulpit😊. What with the many Verses lately. — Silas Chepkeres Jakakimba (@silasjakakimba) January 17, 2020

Kijana this is the just the beginning. The Bible verses you will share ahead here, ngoja! — John Riaga (@JohnRiaga) January 17, 2020

Mheshimiwa you only have two years why be stressed from both sides , Resign the wedlock was broken long time ago , Advise The DP to do so , Don't cry when it will be too late to salvage!! — Frank Mtetezi 🗨️🇰🇪 (@FrankMtetezi) January 17, 2020

The Opposition is turning u ppl to be Motivational Speakers and pastors😁😁😁😁😁How is wish Tanga Tanga remain in opposition until the coming of Christ so that we all get saved — chris okioma (@chris_okioma) January 17, 2020

Pastor kipchumba of Sugoi ministries — Gmayaka (@Gmayaka1) January 17, 2020