Murkomen eats humble pie, fully supports referendum

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has changed tune on the Building Bridges Initiative and called for a referendum.

The tangatanga senator, who is allied to Deputy President William Ruto, was speaking on Saturday during the Mombasa BBI rally held at Mama Ngina Waterfront.

He was invited to speak by Governor Hassan Joho, who put him on the spot, on whether he supports or rejects calls for a referendum.

He said: “It is no longer about us versus them, we are united. We’ve all agreed that a referendum is a must”.

RIVALRY

He said all politicians are in support of BBI and that political rivalry over issues should end.

“It’s the first time in history for politicians to sit on one dais and have a common stand,” Murkomen said.

In drumming up support for the referendum, the senator added that Central region leaders in attendance – Governor Anne Waiguru and MP Moses Kuria are also in support of the referendum.

Also, Murkomen referred to Raila as Baba, something that got him support from the crowd who cheered him on.

The team in December, led by Murkomen, Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot and Belgut MP Nelson Koech insisted the BBI report must go through Parliament instead of a referendum.