Murkomen dismisses Mutua’s claims as another episode of ‘Cobra Squad’ series

The Leader of Majority in the Senate, Kipchumba Murkomen, has dismissed as ‘of no consequence’ allegations that he is planning to harm Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua.

The Elgeyo Marakwet Senator took to social media to distance himself from these allegations, moments after Dr Mutua walked to the Kilimani Police Station to record a statement to that effect.

“Mutua is writing another episode on his Cobra Squad series,” Murkomen tweeted.

Dr Mutua is a renowned scriptwriter and movie producer and was the brains behind the once popular Cobra Squad TV series.

Further, Murkomen claimed that Mutua has ‘failed’ in his role as governor. He did not substantiate.

“Having failed spectacularly as a leader he turned himself into a Joseph Goebbels of his county government. He is of no consequence to anyone to deserve any attention let alone threats,” Murkomen said.

In his statement, Dr Mutua has also implicated Deputy President William Ruto and National Assembly leader Aden Duale in the alleged plot to finish him.

“I was petrified, not only by the life-threatening words uttered by Dr William Ruto, but by the intensity of his eyes and angry tone of his voice,” said Mutua in his statement.

The county boss has however reiterated that he is unshaken in the wake of threats and has vowed to continue in his work as a public servant plus that of calling out the corrupt officials in the country.