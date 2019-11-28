Murkomen claims Junet shortchanged Tangatanga during BBI report launch

Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen has termed as ‘questionable’ the move to appoint Junet Mohammed as Master of Ceremony (MC) during the launch of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) at the Bomas of Kenya on Wednesday.

A visibly frustrated Murkomen was heckled off the podium by a section of the delegates when he attempted to question the choice of speakers at the function.

And looking back, the Elgeyo Marakwet Senator maintains the event organisers turned what was a national function into a political one.

“An opportunity was handed to my friend Junet to MC that function but instead of taking advantage of that opportunity to rise above local politics, he converted a national event into an ODM/Kieleweke function,” claimed Murkomen.

Mohammed serves as the Suna East lawmaker and is a close ally of opposition leader Raila Odinga while Murkomen is known to be particularly close to Deputy President William Ruto.

“Only Kieleweke people were offered a chance to speak. I can name them, (politicians) Gladys Wanga, Sabina Chege, Anne Waiguru, Hassan Joho, and even (Cotu boss) Francis Atwoli. On the other side of the divide, we only had three people who spoke, including myself, Aden Duale and Kiraitu Murungi,” Murkomen said.

“I intended to go there (to Bomas) to celebrate the document because I like its contents and believes it can make a better Kenya,” he explained.

Murkomen’s actions and comments highlight how the political rivalry which the BBI aims to permanently resolve almost overshadowed the function.