Murkomen chides senators for cheering as ‘military rulers’ take over Nairobi

The deployment of military officers to the newly-created Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) continues to elicit mixed reactions with Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen criticising the move.

The Elgeyo Marakwet Senator likened the move to second active military men to the new outfit to militarising a civilian government, saying it goes against the spirit of the Constitution.

MILITARIZED

He said that Nairobi County government has now been militarised and is no longer a government run by civilians as was envisaged in the 2010 Constitution.

“The militarisation of a civilian county government is the worst form of violation and overturn of our Constitution. Nairobi County has been militarized. It is no longer a civilian government,” said Mr Murkomen.

“It is a shock that active military men who are supposed to operate in barracks and borders of Kenya are running a civilian government and yet this House is sitting here ululating and clapping,” he added.

The Senator’s concerns come hot in the heels of the approval of six military officers by the Kenya Defence Council to join NMS Director General Major General Mohammed Badi’s administration for two years.

The approved officers included Brig F. Leuria, Major J.V Mbithi, Major A.N Nyakundi, Major J. K. Ngoroge, Lt Col J.K.Biomdo and Major A.L. Musoma.

“I am opposed to the manner Nairobi is being run by military men and many more being seconded to the county government,” he said.

Governor Mike Sonko’s Spokesperson Ben Mulwa on Monday also criticized the move by the government to introduce active military officers in regular public service.

He pointed out that there are many qualified and competent Kenyans who can discharge similar duties begging the question why military officers have to be put in their place.

INTIMIDATION

“We begin to wonder the intention of the National Government or what it wants to achieve with NMS. There are many public servants who have been seconded to NMS and now for civilians to work under the military brings an air of intimidation,” said Mr Mulwa.

Senator Murkomen has never hidden his opposition to the State takeover of four key functions from City Hall in the deal signed by Governor Mike Sonko in February leading to the establishment of NMS to run the transferred functions of health, transport and public works, planning and ancillary services.

He questioned how the military men will be taken to task in terms of accountability as they run the transferred functions yet they have different trial system to civilians.

“You may be happy with transfer of functions to NMS but as long as you will continue bringing questions here against military men, their place of trial is at the court martial and not public courts and therefore we must fight for the core of management of Nairobi in a manner that is responsive to our Constitution and civilian rule,” he said.

The senator warned his fellow senators to stand firm and restore the rule of law in the country and not to celebrate as they could also fall victim once they become governors in future elections.

“You may not agree with the leadership of Nairobi at the moment but tomorrow when you will be governors and a worst president will be in office, all your counties will be militarized and functions taken over,” said Mr Murkomen.