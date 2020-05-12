Murkomen blocks Poghisio on Twitter as things fall apart in Jubilee Party

West Pokot Senator Samuel Poghisio who was on Monday appointed the Leader of Majority in the Senate has called for a truce with his predecessor Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen who has since blocked him on Twitter.

Poghisio shared a simple message on Twitter which appears to be his way of reaching out to Murkomen.

“We are not on a war zone,” Poghisio tweeted.

We are not on a war zone. pic.twitter.com/8RMuvyH9GG — Hon. Samuel Poghisio (@SamPoghisio) May 12, 2020



The bad blood between the two came after the West Pokot Senator was appointed to replace Murkomen during a Jubilee Coalition Parliamentary Group at State House that was chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The meeting was attended by Mr Poghisio, Baringo senator Gideon Moi and nominated Senator Abshiro Halakhe – all of Kanu – based on the strength of the post-poll deal between Jubilee Party and Kanu.

During the meeting Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika was also replaced with Muranga Senator Irungu Kang’ata as the Majority Chief Whip, while Isiolo senator Fatuma Dulo retained the position of Deputy Majority Leader.

DRAMATIC TWIST

But 24 hours later things have taken a dramatic twist after the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) suspended any action accruing from the Jubilee-Kanu post-election coalition deal.

The replaced senators who are close allies of Deputy President William Ruto insist that the Jubilee NEC has never met since 2017 and could therefore not have approved the deal.

But in another blow to the Ruto team, Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka within hours approved leadership changes that will see Poghisio replace Murkomen in the House, adding that he will give reasoned decision at a later date.